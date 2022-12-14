People take medications for their mental well-being every day, but many people still fear these prescriptions. The most common fear is that taking a medication will change their personality. This fear is a misconception. Most people find these medications allow them to take charge of their lives. It is important to communicate with your doctor about how the medication is making you feel, and the possible side effects, so they can change the dosage or change the medication.
Possible side effects depend on the medication and the unique characteristics of the person and a medication’s interaction with others being taken.
Below are four major categories with some of the more common side effects:
• Antipsychotics — People might experience trouble with balance or walking, some are more likely to cause weight gain, constipation, sexual functioning problems, stiffness and shakiness.
• Antidepressants — Common is mild upset stomach, but this usually resolves within a few days. They may also experience insomnia or drowsiness, dizziness, headache, or sexual functioning problems.
• Anti-Anxiety — There are several classes of anti-anxiety medications including some of the antidepressant medications. Some of these medications can be addictive so should be used with caution. These can cause concentration and memory problems, headaches, digestive problems, blurry vision and emotional dysfunction.
• Mood Stabilizers — There are different classes of medicines that might include lithium, anticonvulsants or antipsychotics. Each class has its own set of common side effects, so it’s important to talk to your doctor.
While all that might sound a little scary and confusing, it’s important to note that you won’t necessarily experience any side effects, they’re just a possibility. Your doctor is required to explain them and give you the opportunity to ask questions.
Ultimately, it’s vital that you communicate with your doctor about your side effects, so they can use their expertise to tailor that medicine for you.
Dr. Dennis Woody is a pediatric neuropsychologist providing support to Optum Idaho’s Medical team for care management and has been with the team since 2013.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.