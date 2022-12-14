With the winter holidays in full swing and “All the noise! Noise, noise!” as was complained by the Grinch of Dr. Seuss fame, it’s easy to get caught up in the chaos. Visiting family and friends, busier times at work and last-minute shopping can make us feel in over our heads with worry and exhaustion. In the midst of busy times, as well as normal times, it is important to also take care of ourselves.

Self-care does not mean forgetting about everyone and only caring for number one; rather, it is remembering to pause and make sure you’re okay. Asking questions such as how do I feel? Have I had enough water to drink today? Do I need a brief rest?

