With the winter holidays in full swing and “All the noise! Noise, noise!” as was complained by the Grinch of Dr. Seuss fame, it’s easy to get caught up in the chaos. Visiting family and friends, busier times at work and last-minute shopping can make us feel in over our heads with worry and exhaustion. In the midst of busy times, as well as normal times, it is important to also take care of ourselves.
Self-care does not mean forgetting about everyone and only caring for number one; rather, it is remembering to pause and make sure you’re okay. Asking questions such as how do I feel? Have I had enough water to drink today? Do I need a brief rest?
I’m not a medical professional or therapist, so these ideas must be taken with a grain of salt. However, the following suggestions are things I was instructed to do (as well as finding out on my own) to help in calming anxiousness and in preventing/minimizing burnout.
• Deep breathing is something that can be done anywhere, in the comfort of home or in a crowd. Sit (preferably) or stand at ease and take slow, deep breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth. Imagine anxious or negative emotions leave each time you exhale (stop if you feel lightheaded).
• Spend time with the people you care about. Do you get so caught up with daily life you miss the small, important moments? Set aside time to talk or do something with a loved one. Now is the time, the ‘later’ we speak of may not come.
• Writing down your thoughts/feelings. Keeping a journal to write out your feelings and thoughts can help alleviate worry. It doesn’t have to be eloquent, it can be as simple as ‘sad today,’ or as complex as a Shakespearean monologue. It also allows you to keep a record of the good and bad in life. It may also help you notice habits you want to improve or remove from your life.
• Do something you enjoy. Instead of zoning out at the TV, do something you love. Whether that be sewing, playing a musical instrument, bicycling, working out, etc., put aside some time to do something you enjoy. Or learn or try something new you’ve been wanting to do.
• Taking time to rest. Now, I know can be hard for those with young children or health conditions, but I include it as it is important. The average amount of healthy sleep is said to be between six to eight hours each night. Under or oversleeping can both make people feel more tired and not well-rested. Some tips to sleep better: avoid blue light an hour or more before bedtime (phones, computers, TVs), do a little deep breathing, read something, write in a journal, etc., nothing too exciting or related to technology before bedtime. If a decent night’s sleep is currently out of the question for you, take time to lie down and relax during the day. Close your eyes, breathe steadily, relax, and perhaps catch a nap.
— When not occupied with reading, Hannah Rauzi is busy being the web editor for the Idaho County Free Press and The Clearwater Progress.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.