When I was a child, the first scar I received was on gymnastic rings at a friend’s house. I decided to flip upside down. My hands slipped out of the rings. I landed on the ground, my chin hitting a rock, with my top tooth completely pushed through my bottom lip. The scar is still there today.
The most painful scarring I have ever endured is not seen, but felt. The scarring of mental and physical abuse is traumatic. Suffering from any abuse leaves deep emotional scars. Bruises and broken bones heal, but emotional trauma takes a lifetime to overcome. The hurt others have caused through physical beatings and explosive words are the scars I wear, that are not seen, and I rarely share.
Many people have never endured the pain that can scar you for life. The emotional scar remains as a reminder to never make that mistake again. Like a wound, it’s always there and we carry it with us even as the pain eases and the wound heals. I have hidden bruises with makeup or clothing. I have canceled plans with friends, skipped church and family dinners until the bruises subsided. Victims will push past the physical pain, but the emotional pain endured is still there. One moment we are fine and the next moment it all comes back to us. We don’t talk about it because it already happened. Therapy, counseling, and medications can help alleviate and numb the pain, but nothing will lessen it completely. It is a moment in life that can’t be undone and is only understood by those who have endured it themselves.
Trauma is not easily overcome. It takes patience to gain feelings of self-confidence, safety and security, from others and from ourselves. Trauma victims will protect themselves from being hurt again by avoiding getting attached to people. They do not feel safe in relationships. They trust no one until they earn their trust. It may take days, weeks, months, or years to build trust and feel safe in a relationship again.
It is not easy to create boundaries, so others won’t hurt us, but it is necessary. Once trauma victims heal, we remove hurtful people from our lives and make room for people who love us. Compassion and kindness provide us with safety and security. Once we heal from someone who hurt us, we don’t let them hurt us again. Hurtful words cannot be taken back once they are said. They can’t be erased or deleted.
How long does it take to heal? How long does it take to appear better? I have learned I don’t have to be 100% better to move on in life. I also have learned to respect myself and set boundaries. The most important thing I did was remove toxic people from my life. I surrounded myself with good people. There are so many people in this world and just because you know someone or are related, doesn’t mean you have to tolerate their behavior. I have many friends who ask me how to get away from toxic family members. It’s a hard choice to make but you must put yourself and your happiness first. Don’t tolerate abuse. Don’t expect people to change. Change yourself and walk away from their abusive behavior. Abusers don’t often change; they only change the victims they abuse. Social media can make abuse easy, but you are in control of what you see and hear. We can’t control people, but we can control our reactions to people. Give them no control by giving them no reaction.
Abuse is not sexist. Men are abused by women, too. If your partner is lashing out, but then apologetic, that is a sign of abuse. Being possessive, controlling and manipulative are also signs of abuse. Extreme jealousy, bad tempers and possessiveness are all signs of an abuser. If your relationship goes from walking on eggshells to explosive tempers, to apologies with lovemaking and circles around in this pattern again and again, you may be in an abusive relationship. Getting out of an abusive relationship is not easy. It can be dangerous. There are people who can help you. Our local advocate for domestic violence is Kristy Beckstead, 221 W. Main Street, Grangeville, ID 83530; call 208-717-7710. Anything discussed is confidential. She offers counseling, group therapy and emergency assistance.
Tawnya Poxleitner is a paralegal in Grangeville.
