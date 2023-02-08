“Unexpected kindness is the most powerful, least costly, and most underrated agent of human change.” – Bob Kerrey
All the reds, pinks, chocolates, stuffed animals and heart-shaped balloons all serve to remind us that February is seen as the month of love, mostly because of Feb. 14, St. Valentine’s Day, a month to celebrate our loved ones with cards and candies. Did you know this month also contains a newer and lesser-known special day – Random Acts of Kindness Day, on Feb. 17?
The day is just what it says, a day to do random deeds of kindness. It could be anything to brighten another’s day, such as smiling and greeting people you walk past, volunteering at a local organization, or donating food or money to the poor. Being kind to others not only helps them, but can help you, as well.
In a 2022 Psychology Today article by Ran D. Anbar, M.D., he says practicing kindness to others may improve your compassion, self-esteem and mood, and decrease stress-related high blood pressure. Mr. Anbar goes on to say, “Kindness can help you feel more connected with others, and therefore help alleviate loneliness. If you are dealing with anxiety, focusing on acts of kindness can help focus your mind in a positive way and thus help you become calmer.”
I am sure many of us can look back and remember a few instances of someone treating us with a kindness that has remained with us over time. It could have been something extraordinarily generous or something that may seem trivial to someone who was not there, but either way, it left an impression. There are moments of kindness in my life I will never forget, such as multiple strangers compassionately asking me if I was okay when I was having a terrible day, an acquaintance who gifted me a box of tea, or a person giving me a genuine smile (not the polite one, the smile that seems to beam from a ray of sunshine within).
I have often been told big changes begin with small steps. It sounds a bit cliché, but it’s true. Let’s smile more, laugh more, spread kindness more. We will never know how many people could be impacted by a kind act. You could bring brightness to someone’s dark day; you may even slowly improve your own outlook or attitude by putting someone else before yourself. In a world that seems to revel in criticism and tearing others down, compliment, encourage and build others up.
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.” – 1 Corinthians 13:4-7, The Bible (NIV)
- When not occupied with reading, Hannah Rauzi is busy being the web editor for the Idaho County Free Press and The Clearwater Progress.
