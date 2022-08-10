As we prepare our kids for going back to school soon, sadly, many of us dread this time, too. As a parent, I have dealt with many forms of bullying that happened to my kids. I dreaded them going back to school and back into that environment. While I knew the school staff helped put a stop to it happening, there was no way to stop it entirely. Cyberbullying is like a virus. It spreads bullying at a speed that is hard to control. School staff do a good job trying to prevent bullying by establishing and enforcing rules and policies, but sadly there is a prevalence of youth violence in our schools. Some students are just aggressive with their words, actions, or both.

Bullying can come in many forms. Physical forms are kicking, hitting, hair pulling, pinching and biting. Verbal forms are name calling, insults, teasing and intimidation. Relational forms are expressed through manipulation, social status, spreading rumors and breaking confidences. Sexual bullying forms are name calling, vulgar gestures, uninvited touching and crude comments about a person’s appearance or sexual activity. Sexual orientation, race and religion can start as bullying and lead to hate crimes.

