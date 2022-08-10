As we prepare our kids for going back to school soon, sadly, many of us dread this time, too. As a parent, I have dealt with many forms of bullying that happened to my kids. I dreaded them going back to school and back into that environment. While I knew the school staff helped put a stop to it happening, there was no way to stop it entirely. Cyberbullying is like a virus. It spreads bullying at a speed that is hard to control. School staff do a good job trying to prevent bullying by establishing and enforcing rules and policies, but sadly there is a prevalence of youth violence in our schools. Some students are just aggressive with their words, actions, or both.
Bullying can come in many forms. Physical forms are kicking, hitting, hair pulling, pinching and biting. Verbal forms are name calling, insults, teasing and intimidation. Relational forms are expressed through manipulation, social status, spreading rumors and breaking confidences. Sexual bullying forms are name calling, vulgar gestures, uninvited touching and crude comments about a person’s appearance or sexual activity. Sexual orientation, race and religion can start as bullying and lead to hate crimes.
We live in a time where teens target others who are different from them. Too many tweens and teens enjoy social manipulation, which is emotional bullying, to hurt their peers and sabotage their social standing. It may be in the form of physical, verbal, relational or sexual bullying. They will use whatever form gets the biggest response. They are targeting that person and they intend to take them down.
Cyberbullying allows words to be said that the person may not have the nerve to say face-to-face. It is widespread. It impacts our homes and our emotions. It may be sent in hurtful images, texts, emails, or any other form that we are “plugged into.” Sadly, the bully is just looking for a response. Any response will prompt them to continue their cruel behavior.
Who is a bully and why do they bully others? Many times, a bully is being bullied or has been bullied by family or friends. Most of them are loners or trying to climb a social ladder. They may be unpopular and seek popularity. They may think they are entitled to a certain status and gain it by spreading rumors and excluding others who are a threat to them. Bullies maintain their power by initiating rumors, gossip, name-calling, and by excluding, isolating and backstabbing others. They may get enjoyment and pleasure by seeing others suffer. The worst type of bully has no concern for others, is unfeeling, and feels no remorse for their actions. This type may not respond to school discipline, and it may trigger and escalate their behavior. They may need professional counseling.
Whether a child is the bully or the victim, as parents, we have a duty to teach our kids right from wrong. It is not OK to abuse others physically or verbally. Parents are required to exercise reasonable care, supervision, protection, and control over their children. If a school identifies a child as a bully, the parent has a parental duty to accept the responsibility to teach that child to stop bullying others, “(1) No student or minor present on school property or at school activities shall intentionally commit, or conspire to commit, an act of harassment, intimidation or bullying against another student . . . (3) A student who personally violates any provision of this section may be guilty of an infraction” I.C. §18-917A.
Bullying is a topic parents and educators must take seriously as more and more bullied kids are retaliating with weapons. We all must work together to stop the spread of bullying, especially in our schools. Our schools must be a safe environment for our children. Ways to help our kids: (1) Teach our children to speak to an adult if they are a victim of bullying; (2) establish a safe teacher or friend a child can trust to talk to; (3) create a plan in case your child is bullied; and, (4) inform them that bullying exists to improve their awareness.
Tawnya Poxleitner is a paralegal in Grangeville
