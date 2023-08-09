“Things are never quite as scary when you’ve got a best friend.” — Calvin, ‘Calvin and Hobbes’ by Bill Watterson
August fun facts: The Perseid meteor shower is this month, with peak days around Aug. 12 and 13. The month is named after Roman Emperor Caesar Augustus, nephew and successor of Julius Caesar. It is also Family Fun Month, and the third week is designated as Friendship Week. Aug. 30 is Frankenstein Day, in honor of Mary Shelley’s book ‘Frankenstein,’ as she was born on Aug. 30, 1797.
The 89th Idaho County Fair is coming up fast, Aug. 16-19, the Chief Lookingglass Pow Wow is also around that time, Aug. 17-21, and local farmers’ markets have a few weeks left before they come to an end for the year.
As this month has a theme of family and friends, and there are plenty of social events to share with them, I decided to focus on that. What are some ways to show the loved ones in our lives a little extra kindness and appreciation? So many ways, it can seem overwhelming. Here’s a list of random activities to do and ways to show someone you care.
Activities: Besides attending events, such as those mentioned above, there are plenty of things to do in the summer in Idaho. Some of the more obvious are camping, fishing, hiking or rafting. Swimming at a local pool or lake/river, playing frisbee or a ball game, and going huckleberry picking are a few more outdoor activities.
While hardly a comprehensive list, I hope it helps kick-start ideas of things to do with your loved ones as summer break nears an end. What about things we can do to show others we are grateful to have them in our lives? Well, here are some ideas for that:
For those a long distance away, sending a handwritten card can be a very welcome gift. To me, there is something precious about receiving a long or short letter in the mailbox from a loved one, with their handwriting, in a store-bought or homemade card. Giving a long-distance person a call is also good because while texting/emailing is easy and not a bad way to stay in touch, it cannot compare to hearing another’s voice.
For those closer by, arranging a time to meet and do something you both enjoy together. Maybe give the person a reminder of how much you care about them and enjoy their company in words, actions or a gift (depending on that person’s love language). Help a loved one with chores/tasks, take time to stop and enjoy beautiful outdoor landscapes together, discuss the serious and the trivial.
Summer is short and life moves fast. Take a little time to enjoy the moments so you have fewer regrets. Let someone know you care because they might need to hear it. None of us know what tomorrow will bring. Don’t just be alive – live, and live well, live fully with love, courage and seize the moments.
- When not occupied with reading, Hannah Rauzi is busy being the web editor for the Idaho County Free Press and The Clearwater Progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.