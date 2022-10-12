Not everyone was taught “drugs are bad,” “drugs destroy lives,” “drugs are addicting.” Addicts may be following in their parent’s footsteps and may have been taught “drugs numb your pain,” “drugs help you sleep,” “drugs cure your anxiety/depression.” I was prescribed hydrocodone after a surgery, so it is easy for me to see how one could get addicted. The drug takes over your brain and your body. All you know is that you crave it and need more of it. After taking it, it immediately dulls or numbs the pain you are feeling. Luckily, after three months of using the drug, I was aware of my body becoming dependent on it and I flushed the hydros down the toilet. During the next week, I suffered excruciating muscle aches, body shakes, insomnia, anxiety, nausea and an all-day craving to have that drug back in my body. Fortunately, I had a strong will and determination to get that garbage out of my system no matter what it took.

Many of us read the paper, listen to the news, and see the devastating number of drug abusers arrested. I have family and friends with prior drug addiction issues, so I wanted to understand the situation from their perspective. I interviewed this person and informed them they would remain anonymous. Over their lifetime, from childhood to adulthood, this person overcame addiction with alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamines, ecstasy, mushrooms, acid, opium and cocaine. Words from their heart:

