Not everyone was taught “drugs are bad,” “drugs destroy lives,” “drugs are addicting.” Addicts may be following in their parent’s footsteps and may have been taught “drugs numb your pain,” “drugs help you sleep,” “drugs cure your anxiety/depression.” I was prescribed hydrocodone after a surgery, so it is easy for me to see how one could get addicted. The drug takes over your brain and your body. All you know is that you crave it and need more of it. After taking it, it immediately dulls or numbs the pain you are feeling. Luckily, after three months of using the drug, I was aware of my body becoming dependent on it and I flushed the hydros down the toilet. During the next week, I suffered excruciating muscle aches, body shakes, insomnia, anxiety, nausea and an all-day craving to have that drug back in my body. Fortunately, I had a strong will and determination to get that garbage out of my system no matter what it took.
Many of us read the paper, listen to the news, and see the devastating number of drug abusers arrested. I have family and friends with prior drug addiction issues, so I wanted to understand the situation from their perspective. I interviewed this person and informed them they would remain anonymous. Over their lifetime, from childhood to adulthood, this person overcame addiction with alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamines, ecstasy, mushrooms, acid, opium and cocaine. Words from their heart:
“My best advice is don’t do it. It can take anyone from any walk of life and ruin them mentally, physically and emotionally. I went from working a great state job, having a fiancée, and a beautiful baby boy to losing it all. They say that addicts are born not made, and I believe that.
For me, it started young, but I did my best to copy functioning addicts, thanks to my mom. Although I’ve been to the brink of death and back, the only thing that really changed was my drug of choice. Anything that could numb or silence the constant voice reminding me of what a piece of garbage I am and I’ll never amount to anything. I did very heavily use drugs until about a year ago. But even being able to sober up wasn’t enough. I needed more clarity, and after a relapse 30 days ago it hit me. If I don’t stop, I’ll never be able to have a family. A real family. I always thought by being present I’d already been a better father than I had. But it takes more than just being alive. And I see struggles in my son that I went through at the same early age, and it terrifies me.
I got clean, seeking a better understanding of life outside my overly judgmental head. And to pray that these urges to want to self-destruct on a daily basis go away or at least settle the hell down. In just 30 days, I’ve gone from numb to curious. Curious to feel and address emotion and to accept love from the ones I love around me. Curious to hear the stories of other addicts that somehow make me normal (in the n.a. fellowship).
I can now almost confidently read in a group setting and, likewise, with just being able to speak. I find myself looking into people’s eyes with confidence rather than their shoes with shame. All I can really say is being numb is not life and no person deserves to be robbed of their love for themselves because of addiction. My relapse wasn’t big, but it was enough to finally let me see the repeating pattern of self-implosion and for that I’m thankful. I’m lucky now. I don’t have a huge rap sheet. No felonies. No institutions, so I think I’ll quit while I’m ahead and still have my beautiful family. And it took all those drugs to get over what I thought was the worst childhood imaginable.”
A poem has been shared on social media around the world and it is very powerful. This was written and published in 2005 by a young Indian girl who was in jail for drug charges and was addicted to meth. She wrote this while in jail. As you will read, she fully grasped the horrors of the drug, as she tells in this simple, yet profound poem. She was released from jail, but, true to her story, the drug owned her. They found her dead not long after, with the needle still in her arm.
Tawnya Poxleitner is a paralegal in Grangeville.
