2021 Trunk or Treat photo

Kids at the 2021 Idaho County Courthouse Trunk or Treat event.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — Trunk or Treat organizers are teaming up with a haunted house offering to offer an expanded community Halloween evening event.

Now in its 13th year, the Idaho County Courthouse Trunk or Treat will be held at Advanced Welding & Steel (AWS), 257 U.S. Highway 95, on Monday, Oct. 31, coinciding with the third annual AWS Haunted House. The free event runs 4-7 p.m., featuring treats and other giveaways, provided to kids from public agencies and local businesses. Intent of the annual event is to provide kids a safe place to trick or treat.

