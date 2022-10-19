GRANGEVILLE — Trunk or Treat organizers are teaming up with a haunted house offering to offer an expanded community Halloween evening event.
Now in its 13th year, the Idaho County Courthouse Trunk or Treat will be held at Advanced Welding & Steel (AWS), 257 U.S. Highway 95, on Monday, Oct. 31, coinciding with the third annual AWS Haunted House. The free event runs 4-7 p.m., featuring treats and other giveaways, provided to kids from public agencies and local businesses. Intent of the annual event is to provide kids a safe place to trick or treat.
“This is a much bigger space than we’re used to. Hopefully, we’ll have more people who want to come participate,” said coordinator ManDee Mignerey, dispatch supervisor, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).
The annual trunk or treat grows in attendance each year, she said, with around 650 participants for the 2021 event.
“They [AWS] say they get around 1,000 people who go through their haunted house,” she said, “so maybe we’ll have more than our usual 650.”
Combining the events was the idea of AWS so kids had only one place to go for both events, and offered to host it at their facility on the north end of town where there will be room for not only treat stations, but also sufficient parking for all those who attend.
Mignerey said the parking area will be signed; however, she asks for patience as the facility has only one entry/exit area. Signage will be placed to direct attendees, and a deputy may provide traffic control depending upon the situation.
“Every year we try to add more and grow the haunted house,” said Shawnda Wright, HR manager for AWS. “We made it so little kids could go and not be scared, or the option to go through the haunted house and be scared.”
AWS started a trick or treat event in 2019 — decorating only the front office — that drew more than 350 people, including employees. In 2020, owner Ryan Uhlenkott thought it would be fun to do a haunted house and so AWS implemented it that Halloween.
Last year, AWS partnered with several businesses to fund raise for a local resident’s medical expenses, and brought in $7,800 for her, she said. This year, AWS is partnering with the trunk or treat event to offer a bigger, centralized location.
“We are hoping every year will continue to grow and be a tradition here on the prairie,” Wright said. “Advanced Welding & Steel is a great company that is proud to be in this community.”
Agencies planning to participate so far include ICSO, Grangeville Police Department, Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department, Syringa Hospital, Grangeville Mountain Rescue, Idaho Fish and Game, Bureau of Land Management, Lions Club and Finley’s Tree Service.
Event donations are being accepted. Those public and private entities that want to participate can contact either Mignerey or Monica Walker at 208-983-1100 or tac@idahocounty.org.
“We’re hoping it’s a good move,” Mignerey said. “We’ll try it out this year and see how it plays out.”
