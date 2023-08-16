WHITE BIRD — Kip Attaway will perform live at Grandma’s Place, 179 Deer Creek Road, White Bird, Saturday, Aug. 19. Joining America’s premier cowboy comedian will be musician Blayne Mosman of Nezperce and The Wild River Band from White Bird.
Gates open at 4 p.m. with music starting at 6 p.m. Cash only for food and beverages at the location. Bring a lawn chair; no coolers. Tickets are $20. Purchase at the gate or at The Canyon House. Call 208-791-6686 or 208-791-8023.
