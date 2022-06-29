The Idaho Commission on the Arts, on behalf of Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little, is seeking nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts. The awards recognize and encourage excellence in the arts in Idaho and stimulate and support awareness of the arts throughout the state.
Nominees must be Idaho residents, businesses based in Idaho, organizations or communities that have, through creative accomplishments or distinguished service, made a significant contribution to the cultural life of Idaho.
Deadline for nominations is Friday, July 15. Nominate online at arts.idaho.gov/discover/#awards.
Nominations must include a brief description of why the nominee merits the award, three-five letters of recommendation, and any supporting materials such as magazine and newspaper articles, résumés, or artist statements. Award categories include Excellence in the Arts, Excellence in Folk & Traditional Arts, Support of the Arts, Support of Arts Education, and Excellence in Arts Administration. Examples of artwork are strongly encouraged for the Excellence in the Arts and Traditional Arts categories.
Arts commissioners review the nominations and make recommendations to the governor, who then determines the recipients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.