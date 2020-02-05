Bake sale set to help aid those affected by sexual assault
GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville High School junior Mary Adamson will be at Cloninger’s Marketplace Friday, Feb. 14, 5 p.m. on, with a bake sale.
For her senior project, Adamson is collecting hygiene products and sending them to a shelter in Costa Rica for women and children who have been sexually abused in their homes. She will also accept donations to purchase these items.
Items collected will be basic toiletries as well as pads and tampons and makeup bags to place things in.
YAB to offer Kamiah lunches
KAMIAH -- On Friday, Feb. 7, YAB (Youth Advisory Board) will be hosting its monthly $5 lunch fund-raiser from noon until 1:30 p.m., or until supplies run out. It is highly advised to pre-order to guarantee your lunch delivery.
They will be serving chicken burgers with condiments as a main dish. Chips, water, and a freshly baked cookie will also be included. Each lunch will cost $5 and local deliveries are available for no extra fee. All proceeds will help sustain the teen center.
For information or to pre-order, contact the YAB office, 208-743-0392, or upriverylc@gmail.com.
Missoula Children’s Theater Tryouts set for Feb. 10
GRANGEVILLE -- Tryouts for Missoula Children’s Theater’s “The Snow Queen” will be Monday, Feb. 10, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., in the Grangeville Elementary Middle School multi-purpose room. The show will be Friday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. Admission prices are $5 for adults and $3 for children and there is reserved seating available for an extra fee. All children aged K-8th grades (public, private and home-schooled) are encouraged to audition. This is sponsored by Kids Klub, Inc.
Bingo set for Feb. 8 in Elk City
ELK CITY – Family Bingo is set for Elk City at the VFW Hall Saturday, Feb. 8, 5 p.m.
Pulled pork, chips, cupcakes, cookies and more will be available.
Extreme Adventure Club activities open to local kids
GRANGEVILLE – Partners Inspiring Community Health (PICH) will offer the Extreme Adventure Club again this year for kids 8-14.
Events are as follows:
*Tubing and campfire building, Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Drop off and pickup is Snowhaven. Brin a sack lunch. Call Cindy Nelson, 208-507-0541.
*Bowling and healthy wrap making, Saturday, March 21, 2 to 4 p.m. Drop-off is Camas Lanes and pickup is The Gallery. Call Chivana Young, 916-719-6598.
*Tie-dying is set for Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m. to noon, GEMS, Call Katrena Hauger at 208-451-5942.
*Outdoor play and pizza day, Saturday, May 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Grangeville golf course. Call Kirstin Jensen at 206-422-8388.
Preregister at least two weeks ahead; 20 kids per event. Extreme Adventure Club is sponsored by a variety of local businesses and organizations.
Valentines dinner set for Nezperce
NEZPERCE – The public is invited to the Nezperce Senior Center, 501 Cedar Street, for an evening of fine dining on Valentines Day, Friday, Feb. 14. The menu includes Tri tip Steak, baked potato, vegetables, rolls, salad bar and a truffle cake dessert. The salad bar will open at 5:30 p.m, with the dinner being served from 6 to 7 p.m. This feast is being catered by Hadley’s Home Mades out of Kamiah. Proceeds benefit the Nezperce Senior Center.
Tickets are $15 per person ($7.50 for children younger than 10 years) and can be purchased by calling the Nezperce Senior Center at 208-937-2456; leave a message. Additional numbers to call include Brad Fischer at 208-791-8174, LeeAnn McMaster at 208-937-9006, Mary Jo Hoene at 208-937-2429 and Fred or Mary Ann Hess at 208-937-2255. There will only be 56 tickets sold and they must be purchased by Monday, Feb. 10. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Historic preservation committee to meet Feb. 10
GRANGEVILLE -- The Idaho County Historic Preservation will meet Monday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m., in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. The public is welcome.
Craft time set for Kamiah Feb. 9, 16
KAMIAH -- On Feb. 9, and Feb. 16, The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) and The Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be hosting a magazine box making craft activity for youth ages 13-18. This will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m., at the teen center located on 413 Main street. Donations of magazines would be appreciated.
Card making set for Feb. 14
KAMIAH — On Feb. 14, YAB (Youth Advisory Board) will be hosting a Valentine Card making party from noon to 1:30 p.m., at the Teen Center, 413 Main Street, Kamiah. This event is open to grades K-12. Children 5th grade and younger must bring a chaperone to attend. Entry is free. Supplies will be provided. Contact the YAB office by calling 208-743-0392, or e-mail upriverylc@gmail.com.
Party set for Grangeville Health and Rehab
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation will be and hosting a Valentine's Day party for residents and families Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. Punch and cookies will be served. Outside each resident’s doors are decorated bags for anyone in the community who would like to share Valentines. Stop by and visit!
