Elks Burger Night to support Quilts of Valor this Friday
GRANGEVILLE -- Elks Burger Night will be this Friday, Feb. 28. The charity being supported this month is Quilts of Valor. Doors open at 5 p.m., and food service starts at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to come to the Elks and enjoy fresh burgers and hand cut French fries for the benefit of Quilts of Valor.
Back County Horsemen of North Central Idaho to meet March 2
KOOSKIA -- The Back Country Horsemen of North Central Idaho monthly meeting will be held Monday, March 2, at the Clearwater Valley High School library, Kooskia, at 7 p.m.
Monthly meetings rotate between Grangeville and Kooskia. Anyone interested in preserving their right to ride horses and mules in Idaho’s back country is invited to attend. Having your own animals is not required.
At the March meeting members will discuss and then make a final decision on the list of projects on National Forest land which were discussed at the February meeting.
The North Central Idaho chapter of Back Country Horsemen was formed in 1986 and is one of fifteen other chapters in the State of Idaho.
For questions, contact president Steve Didier at 208-451-0147.
Vest Fest to be held March 7
KOOSKIA – Tickets are currently on sale for Vest Fest V. The event is set for Saturday, March 7, at the Kooskia Community Center. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m., and the auction will follow.
Purchase tickets from board members Greg Drake, Dave Harrington, Dwight Wicks, Lara Smith, Veda Pfefferkorn, Kama Pfefferkorn, Allen Hutchens, Brenda Ross or Ashley Walker.
Items are still being sought for the auction. Contact a board member for details or go to the “Vest Foundation” Facebook page.
VEST (Valley Educators Support Team) uses its funds to support Clearwater Valley schools.
GEMS science assembly set for March 11
GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) PTO will host a “Wacky Science” assembly Wednesday, March 11, 9 a.m. for elementary students and 10 a.m. for middle school students.
Free workshop on probiotics, natural microbiomes set for Feb. 29
CLEARWATER – A free workshop on probiotic cultures, natural microbiome farming practices is set for Clearwater, Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the IOOF Hall on Main Street. The public is welcome.
How probiotic microbes vastly improve the health of humans, animals, plants and soil will be discussed, as well as what are probiotic cultures and how to grow them for personal use, food, health, pets, livestock, farming and garden. Newest scientific research, recipes and hands-on applications will be part of the presentation. Multiple instructors will present.
A probiotic luncheon will be served for a $5 donation per person. RSVP for lunch to clearwatercultures@gmail.com or call 208-926-7371.
Clearwater Quick Response Unit spaghetti feed set for March 14
CLEARWATER -- The Clearwater Quick Response Unit is sponsoring a spaghetti feed Saturday, March 14, 4-7 p.m., at the Clearwater IOOF hall. It is a fund-raiser for the maintenance and improvement of the unit. The goal is to fund an automatic lift gurney for the newer ambulance that was purchased from funds raised last year.
Prayer group to meet March 7
GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville prayer group will meet Saturday, March 7, from 9 to 10 a.m., at the Soltman Center. All are invited.
Speaker to present on stable water isotopes
LOLO PASS -- Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests on U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho/Montana state line, will continue its Winter Speaker Series presentation taking place at the visitor center on Saturday, Feb. 29. The public is invited to bring a sack lunch and sit down to enjoy a presentation by Camela Carstarphen, groundwater researcher with Montana Tech.
Beginning at noon PST / 1 p.m. MST, Carstarphen will be giving a presentation on her research of stable water isotopes and how her studies brought her to Lolo Pass. All are welcome to visit Lolo Pass in the morning for some great skiing, snowshoeing, or snowmobiling, then get in from the cold and enjoy their lunches while listening to Carstarphen’s presentation.
Call the visitor center at 208-942-3113 and follow them on Facebook at bit.ly/FB-LPVC. Lolo Pass Visitor Center is currently open 7:30 a.m.–4:15 p.m. (PST), Thursday through Monday.
Chronic disease class set to begin March 4
GRANGEVILLE -- The Partnership for Healthy Communities, in conjunction with Community Action Partnership, is offering the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program Wednesdays, March 4 – April 8, 1:15 – 3:45 p.m., at the Grangeville First United Methodist Church. Register by calling Barbara at 208-400-0071 or Maja 208-983-8550.
Veterans’ service officer sets hours March 3, 4 in Riggins, Grangeville
The Idaho Division of Veteran Services will have a veterans’ advocate in Riggins on Tuesday, March 3, and in Grangeville on Wednesday, March 4.
The Riggins schedule is 10 a.m-4 p.m., at the Salmon River Heritage Center (green building behind Gem Stop), 109 South Lodge Street. The Grangeville visit is 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center, 318 East Main Street.
The advocate will be available to veterans and their dependents for answering questions about benefits, assist with ongoing claims, and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
To schedule an appointment, call 208-750-3690. Walk-ins will only be seen as time allows.
