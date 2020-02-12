Card making set for Feb. 14
KAMIAH — On Feb. 14, YAB (Youth Advisory Board) will be hosting a Valentine Card making party from noon to 1:30 p.m., at the Teen Center, 413 Main Street, Kamiah. This event is open to grades K-12. Children 5th grade and younger must bring a chaperone to attend. Entry is free. Supplies will be provided. Contact the YAB office by calling 208-743-0392, or e-mail upriverylc@gmail.com.
Notes and Floats set for Feb. 15
GRANGEVILLE – Notes and Floats is set for the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, Saturday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. Josh Crosby and the Cornerstone Christian Learning Center students will provide musical entertainment. Desserts will follow the event. A silent pie and dessert auction will also be held. A donation of $10 per person is requested, with all proceeds going to CCLC.
Farewell for Musegades set for Feb. 23
GRANGEVILLE – Pastor Mike Musegades, Trinity Lutheran Church in Grangeville, has accepted a call to pastor of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Salmon. He will be installed there as pastor March 1.
Trinity Lutheran is hosting a goodbye luncheon for Pastor Mike and his wife, Jenneane, on Feb. 23, 2 p.m., at the Idaho County Community and Veterans Outreach Center in Grangeville. Friends are invited to the lunch.
Pastor Mike has been at Trinity Lutheran since July 1, 2012.
Free workshop on probiotics, natural microbiomes set for Feb. 29
CLEARWATER – A free workshop on probiotic cultures, natural microbiome farming practices is set for Clearwater, Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the IOOF Hall on Main Street. The public is welcome.
How probiotic microbes vastly improve the health of humans, animals, plants and soil will be discussed, as well as what are probiotic cultures and how to grow them for personal use, food, health, pets, livestock, farming and garden. Newest scientific research, recipes and hands-on applications will be part of the presentation. Multiple instructors will present.
A probiotic luncheon will be served for a $5 donation per person. RSVP for lunch to clearwatercultures@gmail.com or call 208-926-7371.
Lewiston Tribune reps to meet with community tonight
GRANGEVILLE -- The Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News will be in the neighborhood tonight with a desire to hear from community members.
“Times are more complicated than ever, and the free press plays an important role in helping to separate fact from fiction. To do so, and to better establish coverage priorities, requires help from all of our hometowns,” the newspapers’ press release reads.
A community gathering is set for tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Trails Restaurant and Lounge on Grangeville’s Main Street.
Select desserts, coffee, wine or beer will be provided at no cost.
These meetings lead up to a luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Lewis-Clark State College Williams Conference Center. Sponsored by LCSC, the National Institute for Civil Discourse, the Tribune and Daily News, the luncheon, with a focus on the need for a return to civility, features former Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter; former Congressman Walt Minnick; and longtime journalist Bill Manny with Idaho Public Television. All will share their thoughts about civil discourse in today’s society and take questions from the audience.
Online registration and early lunch payment for the Feb. 25 event can be made by visiting The Civility Project event on Facebook and clicking “register;” or RSVP by calling 208-746-8742 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and bring $15 in cash or check to the luncheon.
