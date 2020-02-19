Farewell for Musegades set for Feb. 23
GRANGEVILLE – Pastor Mike Musegades, Trinity Lutheran Church in Grangeville, has accepted a call to pastor of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Salmon. He will be installed there as pastor March 1.
Trinity Lutheran is hosting a goodbye luncheon for Pastor Mike and his wife, Jenneane, on Feb. 23, 2 p.m., at the Idaho County Community and Veterans Outreach Center in Grangeville. Friends are invited to the lunch.
Pastor Mike has been at Trinity Lutheran since July 1, 2012.
Chili contest, feed on tap for Feb. 29
KAMIAH – The Kamiah VFW Post and Auxiliary will host a chili contest and cookoff Saturday, Feb. 29, at the VFW Hall.
Judging will take place at 10 a.m. with prizes awarded. For questions on the contest, call Gary at 208-935-7925.
The chili feed is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans eat free. Suggested donation for others is $5 per person and $3 per child for chili, corn bread and dessert.
Free workshop on probiotics, natural microbiomes set for Feb. 29
CLEARWATER – A free workshop on probiotic cultures, natural microbiome farming practices is set for Clearwater, Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the IOOF Hall on Main Street. The public is welcome.
How probiotic microbes vastly improve the health of humans, animals, plants and soil will be discussed, as well as what are probiotic cultures and how to grow them for personal use, food, health, pets, livestock, farming and garden. Newest scientific research, recipes and hands-on applications will be part of the presentation. Multiple instructors will present.
A probiotic luncheon will be served for a $5 donation per person. RSVP for lunch to clearwatercultures@gmail.com or call 208-926-7371.
Family-friendly snow sculpture competition happening Feb. 22 at Lolo Pass
KAMIAH – The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is excited to be joining the Zootown Arts Community Center, Missoula Parks and Recreation, and Discover Your Northwest to host a snow sculpture competition on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located off U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho/Montana state line. Sculptors and spectators alike are welcome to come enjoy everything Lolo Pass has to offer during this free, family–friendly event.
The event kicks off at 8 a.m. (PST) and lasts until 1 p.m., with sculpture judging beginning at approximately 12 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three creations. Snow sculpture contestants will be limited to 30 entries, although an entry may consist of more than one person (ex. a family or group of friends). Interested snow sculptors may sign up today at bit.ly/LPVC SnowSculpt.
Call(208-942-3113 and follow the visitor center on Facebook at bit.ly/FB-LPVC.
Bingo night to benefit GHS senior class
GRANGEVILLE – Get your Bingo on this Friday night, Feb. 21, when the GHS Class of 2020 hosts Bingo at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center from 6-8 p.m. Come in early for dinner. The Veterans Center will be serving tacos (3 for $5) or their Tin Can Nachos starting at 5:30 p.m.
For information, call the Veterans Center at 208-983-9387.
Speaker Zachary Wnek to speak on digitizing photo collections
KAMIAH -- The Kamiah Valley Historical Society will be host for the first quarterly meeting of the Lewis County Historical Society in Kamiah on Monday, Feb. 24, starting with a speaker, Zachary Wnek, at 1 p.m., and a meeting following the speaker. This event will be held in the Welcome Center, Main Street Kamiah, across from the Emergency Services Building.
The Lewis County Historical Society is an “Umbrella Society” made up of four area Historical Societies and Museums, each hosting a meeting at a quarterly meeting. Kamiah hosts in February, Nezperce in May, Winchester in August, and Craigmont in November. The meeting includes a time for each museum staff to share what their activities have been the past three months and any goals set for the coming year. Each historical society also hosts a speaker or workshop at each meeting.
Wnek, curator of the Latah County Historical Society and Museum in Moscow, will talk on “Digital History: Can I Get a Scan of That?” The event is free, and refreshments will be served.
GEMS science assembly is March 11
GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) PTO will host a “Wacky Science” assembly Wednesday, March 11, 9 a.m. for elementary students and 10 a.m. for middle school students.
Foster parent meeting set for Saturday
GRANGEVILLE – Fostering Idaho is sponsoring a foster care informational meeting this Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center.
Participants will leave with a basic understanding of who is in foster care and the process in which to become a foster care provider. Grangeville currently has only one foster care provider.
All are welcome.
