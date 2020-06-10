YAB $5 lunch set for June 12
KAMIAH -- On Friday, June 12, YAB (Youth Advisory Board) will be hosting its monthly $5 lunch fund-raiser from noon until 1:30 p.m., or until supplies run out. It is advised to pre-order to guarantee lunch delivery, as numbers are limited as they start this fund-raiser back up again after COVID.
They will be serving manicotti as a main dish. A breadstick, water, and a freshly baked cookie will also be included. Local deliveries are available for no extra fee. This month is delivery and take-out only. All proceeds will help sustain the teen center.
For information or to pre-order, call 208-743-0392, or e-mail upriverylc@gmail.com.
Idaho County Republicans meet June 16
GRANGEVILLE – The Idaho County Republican Central Committee will meet on Tuesday, June 16, 6 p.m., at Super 8 in Grangeville. The public is welcome to attend.
For information: Ray Bowers, ICRCC treasurer and publicity, 208-842-2235.
Border Days Cowboy Breakfast canceled
GRANGEVILLE – Mount Idaho No. 9 AF &AM Masons met May 23 and said they made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Border Days Cowboy Breakfast.
“We are not afraid of COVID-19 from local folks, but a lot of those we feed are from out of state, and that was a concern,” members stated.
The Masons will still hold a raffle for a rifle with the drawing set for July 4. Raffle funds go toward their annual $400 scholarships provided for seniors at Clearwater Valley, Nezperce, Highland and Grangeville.
If anyone is interested in using the mason’s kitchen for a breakfast fund-raiser during Border Days, contact Randy Berg at Farmers Insurance Office, next to the Blue Fox on Grangeville’s Main Street, or call him at 208-816-1263.
SHC walk-in hours extended
GRANGEVILLE – Syringa Primary Care Clinic has expanded walk-in clinic hours to accommodate full day access.
Patrons can now be seen Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by a provider devoted to urgent needs. Patients will not seen during the noon hour.
Prescreening for contagious illness such as COVID-19 is still part of the scheduling and greeting process. Ill patients will be seen at a separate location during the same days and hours.
