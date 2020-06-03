Kamiah rodeo royalty sought
KAMIAH -- The Clearwater Valley Roundup Association (CVRA) is looking for girls interested in trying-out for 2020 Kamiah Rodeo Royalty.
Try-outs will start at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 6, and will be held at the CVRA rodeo grounds on Hill Street in Kamiah. Eligible contestants must be 12-18 years old as of Jan. 1, 2020, and live in Idaho, Lewis, Nez Perce, Clearwater or Latah counties. Dress requirements for the royalty tryout are long-sleeved white western shirt, blue or black plain (no bling) western jeans, western cowboy hat, and cowboy boots. 2020 royalty applicants must ride in the grand entry both days of this year’s CVRA rodeo (June 20 and 21) in Kamiah. 2020 Royalty will be announced during the Sunday afternoon rodeo performance on June 21. For information, contact Lennie Bentz, Jblmiller09@gmail.com, 208-451-5278.
Summer food service to continue in MVSD
Mountain View School District 244 will provide the Summer Food Service Program at Clearwater Valley Elementary School (CVES) in Kooskia and at Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS).
At program is set to be held weekdays through June 26, then again July 6-31, noon to 1 p.m., each day. CVES is located at 306 Pine Street in Kooskia, and GEMS is located at 400 South Idaho Street in Grangeville.
The program is for all children, 1-18, without charge. Just stop by from non to 1 p.m., even f you are visiting for the summer and do not reside in Idaho or do not attend school at MVSD.
‘Classics on the Clearwater’ set for Saturday
KAMIAH -- Long Camp “Classics on the Clearwater” 7th annual car show and swap meet, is set for Saturday, June 6, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. This year is a memorial to Steve Walker from Kooskia. Steve’s Body Shop was his livelihood, but his love for cars was his passion.
Car entry fee is $10 (check in no earlier than 7 a.m.) Vendors fee is $10 for a 10x10 space. Public admission is eight cans of food or cash donations at the gate with all profits generated to go to EFO (Emergency Food Outreach) of Kamiah. The classic car calendar pictures will be after the 2 p.m. trophy presentation. Concessions are by C & C. Long Camp is located on Hwy 12, MP 68, one mile east of Kamiah river bridge. To reserve a space call Chris or Connie at 208-935-7922
Clearwater sets yard sales set for June 13
CLEARWATER – Clearwater’s community wide yard sale is set for Saturday, June 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone in the area can participate and sign up to be on a map that will be distributed at the grange that day. Spaces in the grange hall can also be rented for $10. Sign up for the map is by June 6 by calling Carole Bonono at 208- 926-7465, Sue Smith at 208-926-4278 or Linda Winters at 208-926-4606. Carole will also rent the spaces in the grange.
Kids Klub now enrolling for summer camps
GRANGEVILLE -- The Kids Klub is now enrolling for summer camps for school-age and preschool-age children. Call 208-983-2285 or go to our website for information: https://www.thekidsklub.org/.
Wagon Road meeting set for June 6
CLEARWATER -- The Friends of Elk City Wagon Road will meet Saturday, June 6, at the Clearwater Grange Hall. The meeting is at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck lunch. The Wagon Road Museum will also be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The museum tells the story of the old Wagon Road that ran to Elk City hauling supplies.
Anyone is welcome to join this committee which has numerous activities during spring and summer. Elk City Wagon Road Days are set for July 18-19.
Eagles breakfast on tap for Sunday
GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville Eagles’ breakfast are back! The next breakfast is set for Sunday, June 7, 7 to 11 a.m., at the Eagles Hall on C Street.
Eagles members will be practicing all COVID-19 precautions. The public is invited to stop in for sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and beverages.
Veterans invited to potluck dinner Friday
GRANGEVILLE -- Veterans and their families are invited to a potluck supper on Friday, June 5, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center. Bring a side dish, dessert or cash donation and enjoy an evening with fellow veterans. Hamburgers, hot dogs and cowgirl beans will be provided.
For information call 208-983-9387.
Recycling sites reopening
Idaho County Recycling sites are phasing back into their previous schedules. Grangeville and Cottonwood are open Saturdays, 9-11 a.m., and Riggins is open. Kooskia will open on Saturday, June 6, 10 a.m.-noon. Patrons will notice some differences. All sites will practice social distancing of six feet and currently, patrons must deposit their own recycling in the bins. Have your recyclables sorted and cardboard flattened when you arrive at a site.
Wemhoff on dean’s list
OWENSBORO, Ken. – Theresa Wemhoff, a sophomore from Grangeville, is on the dean’s list of Brescia University in Kentucky. She was named to the spring list for completing at least 12 credit hours with a 3.5-4.0 GPA.
