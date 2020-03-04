Kindergarten registration set for GEMS
GRANGEVILLE — Wednesday, March 26 and Thursday, March 27, Mountain View School District 244 will be holding kindergarten registration at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. This is for school age children for entrance into kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year. Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to be eligible for enrollment for kindergarten.
Calls are currently being accepted to make registration appointments. Call the GEMS office at 208-983-0400, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make an appointment.
Pick up a preregistration packet at the GEMS office now through March 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday lunch offered in Kamiah
KAMIAH -- On Friday, March 6, YAB (Youth Advisory Board) will be hosting its monthly $5 lunch fund-raiser from noon-1:30 p.m., or until supplies run out. It is highly advised to pre-order to guarantee your lunch delivery.
Lunch will be vegetable beef barley soup as a main dish. Homemade bread, water, and a freshly baked cookie will also be included. Each lunch will cost $5 and local deliveries are available for no extra fee. All proceeds help sustain the teen center.
For information or to pre-order, call or e-mail 208-743-0392 or upriverylc@gmail.com.
Idaho County GOP Lincoln Day dinner on March 20 (MUG AVAILABLE)
GREENCREEK – Tickets are on sale for the annual Idaho County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner, set for Friday, March 20, at the Greencreek Community Hall.
Featured speaker will be Jody Solerno, who will be speaking on “Defending Your Home.” Solerno is owner of Personal Safety Alliance and Elite Fireams Training, and is founder of Woman Warrior Self-Defense weekend retreats.
The event will start at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet of candidates, with the program and dinner starting at 6 p.m. A live auction will also be held. Tickets are $25 per person, or pay at the door.
For information: Marilyn Giddings, 208-839-2732; or Paul Anderberg, 208-926-7008.
Little Princess Tea Party set for March 21; RSVP by March 12
COTTONWOOD – Idaho County Fair Royalty will present “A Princess Tea Party” Saturday, March 21, at Prairie High School, 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $7 for little princesses ages 4 years through grade six. Those attending must be accompanied by an adult.
RSVP by Thursday, March 12, to Queen Halle at 208-507-2989; Princess Madison at 208-816-8978; or Princess Paige at 208-508-1154.
Elk City Wagon Road meeting is March 7
CLEARWATER -- The Friends of Elk City Wagon Road will meet Saturday, March 7, at the Clearwater Grange Hall. The meeting is at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck lunch. The Wagon Road Museum will also be open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The museum tells the story of the old Wagon Road that ran to Elk City hauling supplies.
It’s time to begin planning for the busy spring-summer activities for this group. Volunteers are needed to join us and help us preserve the historical traditions of the Wagon Road from Clearwater to Elk City. Anyone is welcome to join this committee which has numerous activities during spring and summer.
Clearwater Quick Response Unit spaghetti feed set for March 14
CLEARWATER -- The Clearwater Quick Response Unit (ambulance) is sponsoring a spaghetti feed on Saturday, March 14, from 4-7 p.m., at the IOOF hall in Clearwater. This is a fund-raiser for the maintenance and improvement of the unit. This year’s project is to purchase an automatic lift gurney for the newer ambulance that was purchased last year.
Spaghetti, garlic bread, beverages, and dessert will be served. Cost of the dinner is by donation. There will also be a silent auction, raffles, and a bake sale. The yearlong raffle of a large wood carved bear donated by Bo Lane will also be awarded, as well as a quilt donated by Diane McLean.
The Clearwater QRU serves a large area of Idaho County, the areas of Clearwater, Battle Ridge Road, Harpster and Highway 13 from Lightning Creek Road to the outskirts of Stites. Emergency calls are routed through 911 and served by four EMTs and three ambulance drivers. The QRU has partnerships with Grangeville and Kooskia EMTs who assist with training and transport.
Last year a newer, four-wheel drive ambulance was purchased, and the old ambulance was sold to the newly forming Woodland QRU.
Women’s Group on tap for March 22
KAMIAH – Women’s Group will meet Wednesday, March 22, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Wa-A’Yas kitchen. Nez Perce Tribe Environmental Outreach Specialist, Johna Boulatentis, will showcase some natural cleaning ideas and will also have some sample recipes.
For questions call 208-935-2525 or 208-935-5261.
American Legion Post 37 meets tonight
GRANGEVILLE -- American Legion Grangeville Post 37 will meet tonight, Wednesday, March 4, at 5 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center at 318 East Main in Grangeville. All post members and veterans interested in giving back to our community are invited to join us.
For information call the Veterans Center at 208-983-9387.
GEMS science assembly set for March 11
GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) PTO will host a “Wacky Science” assembly Wednesday, March 11, 9 a.m. for elementary students and 10 a.m. for middle school students.
Vest Fest to be held March 7
KOOSKIA – Tickets are currently on sale for Vest Fest V. The event is set for Saturday, March 7, at the Kooskia Community Center. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m., and the auction will follow.
Purchase tickets from board members Greg Drake, Dave Harrington, Dwight Wicks, Lara Smith, Veda Pfefferkorn, Kama Pfefferkorn, Allen Hutchens, Brenda Ross or Ashley Walker.
Items are still being sought for the auction. Contact a board member for details or go to the “Vest Foundation” Facebook page.
VEST (Valley Educators Support Team) uses its funds to support Clearwater Valley schools.
Chronic disease class set to begin today
GRANGEVILLE -- The Partnership for Healthy Communities, in conjunction with Community Action Partnership, is offering the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program Wednesdays, March 4 – April 8, 1:15 – 3:45 p.m., at the Grangeville First United Methodist Church. Register by calling Barbara at 208-400-0071 or Maja 208-983-8550.
Veterans invited to potluck dinner this Friday
GRANGEVILLE -- Veterans and their families are invited to a potluck supper on Friday, March 6, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center. Bring a side dish, dessert or cash donation and enjoy an evening with fellow vets. Pulled pork and cowgirl beans will be provided by the Veterans Center. Call 208-983-9387.
Chess lessons offered starting Friday
GRANGEVILLE -- Sandy The Chess Guy will begin lessons and coaching chess at the Idaho County Community and Veterans Center on Grangeville’s Main Street starting this Friday, March 6, from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
Veterans and their families are most welcome to attend. No chess equipment or experience is necessary. Donations will be accepted, but all services are free to any comer.
Idaho County Historical Commission will meet March 9
GRANGEVILLE -- Idaho County Historical Commission will be holding its monthly business meeting Monday, March 9, at 1 p.m., at the Idaho County Courthouse, County Commissioners Office, 320 West Main Street, Grangeville. This meeting is open to the public. Anyone interested in history and historical preservation is encouraged to attend. Call Jamie Edmondson, president, at 208-842-2452.
