Kooskia Friends of the Library book sale canceled
KOOSKIA – The Saturday, April 4, Kooskia Friends of the Library book sale has been canceled.
‘Them Were the Days’ presentation canceled
The “Them Were the Days,” by the “Oldest Man in Idaho” set for Grangeville March 27, and Kooskia, March 28, has been canceled.
Kindergarten registration set for March 26, 27 at GEMS
GRANGEVILLE — Wednesday, March 26 and Thursday, March 27, Mountain View School District 244 will be holding kindergarten registration at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. This is for school age children for entrance into kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year. Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to be eligible for enrollment for kindergarten.
Calls are currently being accepted to make registration appointments. Call the GEMS office at 208-983-0400, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make an appointment.
Pick up a preregistration packet at the GEMS office now through March 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday invasive plant workshop postponed
GRANGEVILLE – Due to coronavirus concerns, this Thursday’s Idaho County Invasive Plants Workshop has been postponed.
According to coordinators, the event will be rescheduled, as many of the event speakers aren't allowed to travel, as well as for the safety of the community members who would be attending.
‘World’s Fair’ event postponed
GRANGEVILLE -- The 6th Annual World's Fair set for Thursday, March 19, at the E. Free church in Grangeville, has been postponed until further notice.
Little Princess Tea Party postponed
COTTONWOOD – Idaho County Fair Royalty’s Little Princess Tea Party, set for Saturday, March 21, at Prairie High School, has been postponed.
Idaho County GOP Lincoln Day dinner is this Friday, March 20
GREENCREEK – Tickets are on sale for the annual Idaho County Republican Lincoln day Dinner, set for this Friday, March 20, at the Greencreek Community Hall.
Featured speaker will be Jody Solerno who will be speaking on “Defending Your Home.” Solerno is owner of Personal Safety Alliance and Elite Fireams Training, and is founder of Woman Warrior Self-Defense weekend retreats.
The event will start at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet of candidates, with the program and dinner starting at 6 p.m. A live auction will also be held. Tickets are $25 per person, or pay at the door.
For information: Marilyn Giddings, 208-839-2732; or Paul Anderberg, 208-926-7008.
