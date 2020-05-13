Kooskia Saddliers to meet May 16
KOOSKIA -- Kooskia Saddliers will have a meeting at the Kooskia Saddliers Arena Saturday, May 16. at 2 p.m. Bring a lunch and chair. Members are invited to come early and play in the arena.
‘Classics on the Clearwater’ set for June 6
KAMIAH -- Long Camp “Classics on the Clearwater” 7th annual car show and swap meet, is set for Saturday, June 6, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. This year is a memorial to Steve Walker from Kooskia. Steves Body Shop was his livelihood, but his love for cars was his passion.
Car entry fee is $10 ( check in no earlier than 7 a.m.) Vendors fee is $10 for a 10x10 space. Public admission is eight cans of food or cash donations at the gate with all profits generated to go to EFO (Emergency Food Outreach) of Kamiah. The classic car calendar pictures will be after the 2 p.m. trophy presentation. Concessions are by C & C. Long Camp is located on Hwy 12, MP 68, one mile east of Kamiah river bridge. To reserve a space call Chris or Connie at 208-935-7922
American Legion/VFW to meet May 20
GRANGEVILLE -- American Legion Grangeville Post 37 and VFW Crea-DeHaven Post 3520 will have a joint meeting on Wednesday, May 20, at 7 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center. Plans for Memorial Day and summer activities will be discussed. All members are encouraged to attend. For information, call the Veterans Center at 208-983-9387.
Grangeville Christian Church to reopen May 17
GRANGVILLE – Grangeville Christian Church is planning to reopen its church building starting May 17.
Beginning May 17, services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the church, and, also, at 10 a.m. at the Sunset Auto Vue Drive-In. Services will be livestreamed on Facebook, as well, and will also be recorded to watch at a later date and available at Grangevillechristianchurch.org.
The extra services are to allow for families to spread out and practice social distancing.
Idaho County Recycling sites opening
As per Governor Little’s phase-in plan for Idaho during the COVID-19 crisis, Idaho County Recycling sites are reopening.
Idaho County Recycling’s site in Cottonwood is open 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays. Grangeville will reopen on Saturday, May 16, from 9-11 a.m. Kooskia remains closed, and Riggins will tentatively reopen on May 30.
Patrons will notice some differences as ICR complies with the governor’s stage 1 guidelines. All sites will practice social distancing of six feet. Grangeville and Cottonwood are currently asking patrons to deposit their own recycling in the bins. Have recyclables sorted and cardboard flattened when arriving at a site.
Clearwater Cemetery workday set for May 16
CLEARWATER -- Workday at the Clearwater Cemetery will be Saturday, May 16, starting at 9 a.m. until finished. Bring tools. Call Patsy Hunter at 208-926-7355 with questions.
Community-based groups engaged in COVID-19 response invited to apply for grants
Innovia Foundation recently announced a second round of grant funding available to community-based organizations engaged in COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. Approximately $800,000 will be awarded throughout a 20-county region of Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Funding will be prioritized for organizations addressing the health and economic needs of those most likely to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, as well as for recovery efforts to ensure community resilience. Eligible organizations include nonprofit and grassroots organizations, tribal entities, schools and other government agencies can apply for funding by filling out a very brief online application.
This is intended to be a very low-barrier application, with only three brief narrative response questions required. Applications are due by May 26, and recipients will be announced by June 12. The application and additional information is available at: https://covid19fund.questionpro.com/
