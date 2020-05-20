Free Summer Concert Series on tap for July
GRANGEVILLE – The 12th Annual Free Summer Concert Series has the green light and the bands are booked for July.
Concerts will be held at Grangeville’s Pioneer Park each Thursday night, 6 p.m., from July 7-30. Bands lined up include the B-Sides (July 7); American Bonfire (July 16); Bedspins (July 23); and Lucien Holmes (July 30).
Bring a chair, blanket and picnic dinner for the whole family. Note that dogs are not allowed in Pioneer Park.
The concert series is sponsored by The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce and Grangeville Arts, Inc.
‘Classics on the Clearwater’ set for June 6
KAMIAH -- Long Camp “Classics on the Clearwater” 7th annual car show and swap meet, is set for Saturday, June 6, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. This year is a memorial to Steve Walker from Kooskia. Steves Body Shop was his livelihood, but his love for cars was his passion.
Car entry fee is $10 ( check in no earlier than 7 a.m.) Vendors fee is $10 for a 10x10 space. Public admission is eight cans of food or cash donations at the gate with all profits generated to go to EFO (Emergency Food Outreach) of Kamiah. The classic car calendar pictures will be after the 2 p.m. trophy presentation. Concessions are by C & C. Long Camp is located on Hwy 12, MP 68, one mile east of Kamiah river bridge. To reserve a space call Chris or Connie at 208-935-7922
American Legion/VFW to meet tonight
GRANGEVILLE -- American Legion Grangeville Post 37 and VFW Crea-DeHaven Post 3520 will have a joint meeting tonight, Wednesday, May 20, at 7 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center. Plans for Memorial Day and summer activities will be discussed. All members are encouraged to attend. For information, call the Veterans Center at 208-983-9387.
Genealogy society open
GRANGEVILLE -- Idaho County Genealogical Society, located at 226 E. North Street, is open for family history research.
The group would like to thank Renita Lee for providing a no-cost room for their organization.
Note the Idaho County Historical Society is a different entity and holds its meetings at the Bicentennial Historical Museum.
Hot Summer Nights 2020 canceled
RIGGINS – The annual Hot Summer Nights celebration, set for August in Riggins, has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Clearwater community sets two activities
CLEARWATER -- Joint collaboration between Friends of Elk City Wagon Road and the Clearwater Grange will sponsor two activities in May and June.
The first one will be the annual museum dessert Saturday, May 30, to showcase the Elk City Wagon Road Museum. Visit the museum and enjoy a beverage and dessert with from 1-4 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Donations to the museum can be made. The Museum is located in the Grange Hall in Clearwater, four miles off U.S. Highway 13, on Sally Ann Road.
The second activity will be a community wide yard sale on Saturday, June 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone in the area can participate and sign up to be on a map that will be distributed at the grange that day. Spaces in the grange hall can also be rented for $10. Sign up for the map is by June 6 by calling Carole Bonono at 208- 926-7465, Sue Smith at 208-926-4278 or Linda Winters at 208-926-4606. Carole will also rent the spaces in the grange.
White Bird Days canceled for 2020
WHITE BIRD – White Bird Days have been canceled for 2020. The White Bird Rodeo is still set to take place Father’s Day weekend.
ALACCA sets Bible camp dates
HARPSTER – ALACCA Bible Camp in Harpster has set dates for its summer camps.
K-1 Travelers Camp is set for June 9-12; high school camp is June 15-20; middle school camp will be held July 6-11; 4-5-6 camp is July 13-18; and 2-3-4 camp is set for July 21-25.
For details log onto www.alacca.org or call 208-983-1188.
Syringa patients can resume entry at main clinic
GRANGEVILLE -- Syringa Hospital patients may resume entry through the main clinic doors by the waiting room of the Primary Care Clinic as of Monday, May 18. This entry is for well patients. Those with potentially contagious illness will be seen in the clinic across the street at the Carmelita Spencer building. Screening for temperature and cough will still be conducted at the well clinic location for those entering for all services including pharmacy.
Private Memorial Day tribute set
GRANGEVILLE -- American Legion Post 37 and VFW Crea-DeHaven Post 3520 will be holding an abbreviated Memorial Day tribute to the memory of fallen service members at 10 a.m at Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, this will be a private ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.