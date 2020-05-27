Triple Bar Drill Team participants to meet tonight
GRANGEVILLE – Those interested in participating in Triple Bar Drill Team for Border Days are invited to attend a meeting tonight, Wednesday, May 27, at 6 p.m., at the Pioneer Park (city park) pavilion. Girls ages 10 to 18 with a horse are encouraged to join.
Learn to ‘Preserve@Home’ through U of I Extension
Do you want to learn how to safely can, dry or freeze your garden’s bounty? University of Idaho Extension invites the public to enroll in Preserve@Home, an online food preservation class to teach individuals how to safely preserve a variety of foods.
Registration deadline is Monday, June 15. The first lesson of the six-week course opens on-line on Thursday, June 18, at 1 p.m. MST. Each lesson includes online text (that can be downloaded and printed), online bulletin board to facilitate participant discussion, and a real-time weekly chat to interact with classmates and instructors. The weekly on-line chat session for the first lesson will be on Thursday, June 25, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. MST.
The cost is $35 plus the cost of supplemental materials. Many of the supplemental materials are available free, on-line. Contact Laura Sant at 208-852-1097 or lsant@uidaho.edu.
Free Summer Concert Series on tap for July
GRANGEVILLE – The 12th Annual Free Summer Concert Series has the green light and the bands are booked for July.
Concerts will be held at Grangeville’s Pioneer Park each Thursday night, 6 p.m., from July 9-30. Bands lined up include the B-Sides (July 9); American Bonfire (July 16); Bedspins (July 23); and Lucien Holmes (July 30).
Bring a chair, blanket and picnic dinner for the whole family. Note that dogs are not allowed in Pioneer Park.
The concert series is sponsored by The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce and Grangeville Arts, Inc.
‘Classics on the Clearwater’ set for June 6
KAMIAH -- Long Camp “Classics on the Clearwater” 7th annual car show and swap meet, is set for Saturday, June 6, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. This year is a memorial to Steve Walker from Kooskia. Steve’s Body Shop was his livelihood, but his love for cars was his passion.
Car entry fee is $10 ( check in no earlier than 7 a.m.) Vendors fee is $10 for a 10x10 space. Public admission is eight cans of food or cash donations at the gate with all profits generated to go to EFO (Emergency Food Outreach) of Kamiah. The classic car calendar pictures will be after the 2 p.m. trophy presentation. Concessions are by C & C. Long Camp is located on Hwy 12, MP 68, one mile east of Kamiah river bridge. To reserve a space call Chris or Connie at 208-935-7922
Clearwater community sets two activities
CLEARWATER -- Joint collaboration between Friends of Elk City Wagon Road and the Clearwater Grange will sponsor two activities in May and June.
The first one will be the annual museum dessert Saturday, May 30, to showcase the Elk City Wagon Road Museum. Visit the museum and enjoy a beverage and dessert with from 1-4 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Donations to the museum can be made. The museum is located in the Grange Hall in Clearwater, four miles off U.S. Highway 13, on Sally Ann Road.
The second activity will be a community wide yard sale on Saturday, June 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone in the area can participate and sign up to be on a map that will be distributed at the grange that day. Spaces in the grange hall can also be rented for $10. Sign up for the map is by June 6 by calling Carole Bonono at 208- 926-7465, Sue Smith at 208-926-4278 or Linda Winters at 208-926-4606. Carole will also rent the spaces in the grange.
ALACCA sets Bible camp dates
HARPSTER – ALACCA Bible Camp in Harpster has set dates for its summer camps.
K-1 Travelers Camp is set for June 9-12; high school camp is June 15-20; middle school camp will be held July 6-11; 4-5-6 camp is July 13-18; and 2-3-4 camp is set for July 21-25.
For details log onto www.alacca.org or call 208-983-1188.
CVRA Rodeo Queen tryouts June 6
KAMIAH – Clearwater Valley Roundup Association (CVRA) Queen tryouts are set for Saturday, June 6, 1 p.m., at 2122 Hill Street, the CVRA arena in Kamiah.
Those interested should contact Lennie Bentz by Facebook messenger, e-mail, call or text: jblmiller09@gmail.com; 208-451-5278.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.