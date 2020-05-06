Blood drive set for Kamiah
KAMIAH – An American Red Cross blood drive is set for Tuesday, May 12, 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Catherine's Church, 407 7th Street.
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Grangeville Farmers’ Market plant sale set for May 21
GRANGEVILLE – Due to COVID-19 concerns, Grangeville Farmers’ Market will not hold a “Meet and Greet” in May. There will be an outdoor plant sale Thursday, May 21, from 3 to 7 p.m., at 206 S.E. 4th Street, Grangeville. Those interested can obtain the 2020 vendor policies and procedures for the market at the plant sale. Grangeville Farmers’ Market will open at Pioneer Park Saturdays, June 20 through Oct. 3 (excluding July 4) from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. For questions, call Cindy at 208-816-8489.
Idaho County’s Recycling centers make plans
Idaho County Recycling sites are making reopening plans amid COVID-19 closings.
Cottonwood had a soft opening May 2 and is now open. Grangeville and Kooskia have a tentative opening date of May 16, and Riggins has a tentative reopening date of May 30.
Patrons will notice some differences as ICR complies with the governor’s guidelines. All sites will practice social distancing of six feet. Grangeville and Cottonwood are currently asking patrons to deposit their own recycling in the bins. More information will be released as it becomes available. Veterans Organizations Meet May 20
American Legion/VFW to meet May 20
GRANGEVILLE -- American Legion Grangeville Post 37 and VFW Crea-DeHaven Post 3520 will have a joint meeting on Wednesday, May 20, at 7 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center. Plans for Memorial Day and summer activities will be discussed. All members are encouraged to attend. For information, call the Veterans Center at 208-983-9387.
The Veterans Center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Canteen Grill is not open at this time.
Grangeville library offering curbside pickup
GRANGEVILLE -- Grangeville Centennial Library started curbside pickup yesterday, May 5, and will continue to offer this from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The courier will not be running. Call 208-983-0951 or e-mail library@grangeville.us for orders. Also, starting Monday, May 11, GCL will be handing out paperwork for the Summer Reading Program.
Willey to celebrate 80th birthday
KAMIAH – Burton Willey will celebrate his 80th birthday May 8.
There will be a celebration when it’s safe to have one, and his family will let everyone know the details. In the meantime, call Burton or send a card to wish him a happy birthday: 1-208-935-5691; 4168 Hwy 12, Kamiah, ID 83536.
