Teen dance set for March 13
KAMIAH -- On March 13, YAB (Youth Advisory Board) will be hosting a St. Patty’s Day Dance at the Kamiah Elementary School Multipurpose room from 7 to 10 p.m. Cost is $3 or $5 per couple. Students in grades 8-12 are welcome. The dance will be DJ’d by Jace x 2.
For information, contact the YAB Office at 208-743-0392, or upriverylc@gmail.com.
Local student on OSU honor roll
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll fall term have been announced by Oregon State University.
Among those honored (3.5 gpa or higher) is Erik A Messenger of Kamiah, a senior majoring in construction engineering management.
March Artisan Madness art show, sale set for this weekend
WHITE BIRD – March Artisan Madness Art Show is set for this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PT) each day at the White Bird Recreation Center (old grade school).
Free admission, all items are $150 or less. The event is sponsored by the Salmon River Art Guild.
Kindergarten registration set for GEMS
GRANGEVILLE — Wednesday, March 26 and Thursday, March 27, Mountain View School District 244 will be holding kindergarten registration at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. This is for school age children for entrance into kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year. Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to be eligible for enrollment for kindergarten.
Calls are currently being accepted to make registration appointments. Call the GEMS office at 208-983-0400, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make an appointment.
Pick up a preregistration packet at the GEMS office now through March 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Little Princess Tea Party set for March 21; RSVP by March 12
COTTONWOOD – Idaho County Fair Royalty will present “A Princess Tea Party” Saturday, March 21, at Prairie High School, 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $7 for little princesses ages 4 years through grade six. Those attending must be accompanied by an adult.
RSVP by Thursday, March 12, to Queen Halle at 208-507-2989; Princess Madison at 208-816-8978; or Princess Paige at 208-508-1154.
Clearwater Quick Response Unit spaghetti feed set for March 14
CLEARWATER -- The Clearwater Quick Response Unit (ambulance) is sponsoring a spaghetti feed on Saturday, March 14, from 4-7 p.m., at the IOOF hall in Clearwater. This is a fund-raiser for the maintenance and improvement of the unit. This year’s project is to purchase an automatic lift gurney for the newer ambulance that was purchased last year.
Spaghetti, garlic bread, beverages, and dessert will be served. Cost of the dinner is by donation. There will also be a silent auction, raffles, and a bake sale. The yearlong raffle of a large wood carved bear donated by Bo Lane will also be awarded, as well as a quilt donated by Diane McLean.
Women’s Group on tap for March 22
KAMIAH – Women’s Group will meet Wednesday, March 22, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Wa-A’Yas kitchen. Nez Perce Tribe Environmental Outreach Specialist, Johna Boulatentis, will showcase some natural cleaning ideas and will also have some sample recipes.
For questions call 208-935-2525 or 208-935-5261.
‘Mardi Gras’ set for March 28
COTTONWOOD – St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation will be host to its annual “Mardi Gras” benefit Saturday, March 28, 5 p.m., at Cottonwood Community Hall.
Tickets are $35 per person and are available at St. Mary’s Hospital or by calling Kim at 208-962-2100.
The event is catered by Rodonna’s, live and silent auctions will take place and music will be provided by Arctyk Fire.
Pathfinders event set for March 15
PITTSBURGH LANDING -- Sunday March 15, Idaho Pathfinders OHV club will be cooking hamburgers at Pittsburgh Landing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campground. Take the ride or drive and join the fun. Call Todd 208-983-6033.
Minute To Win It on tap for March 14
KAMIAH -- On March 14, The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) and the Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be hosting a Minute To Win It event for ages 13-18. This will take place at the Teen Center at 413 Main Street in Kamiah. It starts at 3 p.m., and ends once everyone has completed all the challenges. There will be multiple fun activities going on including Defying Gravity and Ping-ball challenges. For questions call 208-743-0392 or email upriverylc@gmail.com
