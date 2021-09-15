Anyone in need of a car or booster seat or is wondering if their current child car seat is safe and installed correctly, is invited to two local events.
Stop by the Soltman Center across from Syringa Hospital in Grangeville on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 1-6 p.m. A second check event will be held in Cottonwood at St. Mary’s Health (hospital) Friday, Sept. 24, between 2 and 6 p.m.
Appointments are appreciated but not required. Text or call 208-582-6702 to make an appointment. Nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be on-site.
Safe Start, a program of Northwest Infant Survival and SIDS Alliance, received a grant from the Lewis-Cark Valley Healthcare Foundation to provide safe infant sleep and child passenger safety services to those living in and around Cottonwood, Grangeville, Lewiston and Moscow areas.
Safe Start’s mission is to ensure every child celebrates their first birthday and beyond free from accidental death and injury. They provide free child health and safety prevention education, car seats, cribs and sleepsacks to anyone living in Idaho or Washington. Got to www.safestartnw.org for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.