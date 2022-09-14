Car seats event photo (copy)

Alliance executive director Liz Montgomery, demonstrates child placement in a safety seat at a 2021 car seat safety event.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

Community car seat check events are set in Cottonwood, Orofino, Grangeville and Kamiah this coming week, provided by Safe Start, and sponsored by St. Mary’s Health, Syringa Hospital, Orofino Fire Department and Nimiipuu Health.

Meet with nationally certified child passenger safety technicians to make sure your kids are riding safe. Have your current child car seat checked, and new seats are available for those in need.

