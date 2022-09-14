Community car seat check events are set in Cottonwood, Orofino, Grangeville and Kamiah this coming week, provided by Safe Start, and sponsored by St. Mary’s Health, Syringa Hospital, Orofino Fire Department and Nimiipuu Health.
Meet with nationally certified child passenger safety technicians to make sure your kids are riding safe. Have your current child car seat checked, and new seats are available for those in need.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.