A series of “2022 Dialogue for Health: A Community Prevention Webinar Series” will begin Sept. 7 and will run at 11 a.m. Pacific Time for each program.
This series is sponsored by Drug and Alcohol Trends Education, Cottonwood Police Department, Idaho North Central Public Health, and the Region 2 Behavioral Health Board through a Partnerships for Success Grant from the Idaho Office of Drug Policy.
Webinars are as follows:
• Sept. 7: Alcohol & Youth. The current trends around alcohol today are to be more potent, flavorful, and overall dangerous. This one-hour webinar will explain the most common ways alcohol is abused and how dangerous this abuse can be, from binge drinking, to alcopops, to combining alcohol with other substances. Alcohol abuse continues to be a rising problem with youth.
• Oct. 5: RX & OTC Medication Abuse. Prescription and over-the-counter medication abuse is a drastically growing trend among both youth and adults. They are easy to acquire, use, and conceal when compared to most “street” drugs. This one-hour webinar will break down the most abused types of medications and the possible effects they could have on the user.
• Nov. 9: Marijuana Concentrates. Marijuana today is not what it once was. Today’s marijuana is like the early 1900s tobacco, an old product being marketed in a new way. This one-hour webinar will discuss the trends of marijuana, specifically relating to concentrates and their significant potency increases.
• Dec. 7: Vaping/E-Cigs: Vaping has become an extremely popular trend, especially among youth, even with a lot of the new regulations in place. Many new vaping devices can be extremely difficult to identify and notice. This one-hour webinar will provide the history of vaping, how E-cigarette’s work, the difference in devices, as well as the negative impacts they could pose on the user’s health.
• 2022 TBD – Media Influence
• 2022 TBD – Diversion Safes/Stash Containers
• 2022 TBD – Illicit & Semi-Illicit Substances
• 2022 TBD – First Responder Alerts
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.