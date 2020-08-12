GRANGEVILLE – A community food distribution is set for Thursday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m., at the Lions Club Park/skate park, 108 Grangeville Truck Route. This is a drive-through distribution. Participants should stay in their cars and follow all directional signs and volunteer flaggers.
There are no qualifications for food boxes beyond a stated need for food assistance. Demographic information including family size and zip code will be collected for record keeping purposes. Each household will receive two 25-pound boxes of food. These food boxes contain a variety of dairy, pre-cooked meat, and produce items.
This is sponsored by The Idaho Foodbank in coordination with the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, and organized by the Camas Prairie Food Bank.
