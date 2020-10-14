WHITE BIRD – The annual community Halloween party will be held at the White Bird IOOF Hall on Saturday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m. The event will include contests for costumes (all ages), pumpkin carving (bring your pumpkins carved) and scarecrow decorating (bring decorated scarecrow) for kids and adults. Games will include ring toss, fish pond, shooting gallery and cake walk.
Tickets are eight for $1. Refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. For information: Darla Brumley, 208-839-2205.
