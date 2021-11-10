GRANGEVILLE — A community prayer meeting will be held at the Soltman Center (across from Syringa Hospital on Main Street) this Saturday, Nov. 13, starting at 9 a.m. This is open to community prayer, and all are welcome at this nondenominational event, which is held every second Saturday of the month.

For information, contact Michael Stevens at 208-503-5144.

