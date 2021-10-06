GRANGEVILLE — A community prayer meeting will be held at the Soltman Center (across from Syringa Hospital on Main Street) this Saturday, Oct. 9, starting at 9 a.m. This is open to community prayer, and all are welcome at this nondenominational event, which is held every second Saturday of the month.
“We want to thank everyone who came out last month,” said organizer Michael Stevens. “It was wonderful to see all the different churches in the community represented.”
For information, contact Stevens at 208-503-5144.
