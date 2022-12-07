Members of Centennial Evangelical Free Church and Grangeville Church of the Nazarene partnered to offer the annual free Grangeville Community Thanksgiving Dinner Sunday, Nov. 20, at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. With volunteers included, more than 200 people were in attendance.

