GRANGEVILLE — The Community Thanksgiving Dinner, sponsored by the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene and Centennial Evangelical Free Church, it set for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m., at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. All are invited.

