GRANGEVILLE — The Community Thanksgiving Dinner, sponsored by the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, is set for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m., at Grangeville Elementary Middle School’s cafeteria. Everyone is invited.

