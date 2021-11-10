GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Church of the Nazarene will host its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner Sunday, Nov. 21, 2-4 p.m., at Grangeville Elementary Middle School, 400 S. Idaho. This will be a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, beverages and all the sides and desserts provided free of charge. All are welcome.

