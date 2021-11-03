GRANGEVILLE — The Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Grangeville Elementary Middle School, sponsored by the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, is set for Sunday, Nov. 21, from 2-4 p.m. This is a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, free of charge. and everyone is welcome. The church provides all the food.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments