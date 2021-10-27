GRANGEVILLE — The Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Grangeville Elementary Middle School, sponsored by the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, is set for Sunday, Nov. 21, from 2-4 p.m. This is a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, free of charge. and everyone is welcome. The church provides all the food.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.