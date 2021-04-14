KAMIAH — On Tuesday, April 20, Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC), Youth Advisory Board (YAB), UYLC Recovery, and the Life Center will be hosting the band 7th Day Slumber for a Christian rock concert at The Life Center. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the concert starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $5.
Contact the YAB office at 208-743-0392, or upriverylc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.