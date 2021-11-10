Although we think of November as the month of Thanksgiving and everything pumpkin spice, it’s also significant for another reason: It’s Adopt a Senior Pet Month. And with Christmas coming soon, there are some reasons to think about adopting an older pet rather than a puppy or a kitten.
Our family adopted our first senior pet, Mighty, when he was 10 years old and was no longer useful to a breeder. We paid them $50 for him. Our awesome little Pomeranian lived with us 12 years, to the ripe old age of 22, when he died of congestive heart failure. He was a great family dog and is missed.
“Senior pets can be among the most at-risk in shelters, so this is a great time to talk about why an older dog or cat just might be the best choice for your next best friend,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “Some shelters categorize seniors starting as early as age five, so they still have lots of life to share and love to give.”
Here’s what some Free Press readers had to say about their senior adoptions:
Cedar Rose: “We adopted both Cheyenne and Jaeger as adults — best dogs ever!”
Candy Thomas: “We adopted Cooper after he was rescued from a puppy mill. He was an English Springer spaniel and had been physically and emotionally abused. He was about 4 and we had him 8 years. He died of cancer.
When we first got him, we had to sit in a chair next to him and pet him because for months you couldn’t reach out to pet him without him flinching like he was going to get hit. He was a 100-pound gentle soul and let our tiny chihuahua jump all over him and wash his nose and ears. The kids could flop on him and hug him around the neck.
We have had three other adult dogs we’ve adopted.”
Ashley Haug: “Our sweet boy, Linkin, is 3, but he has been through so much in his 3 little years. We don’t know his whole story, and I’m sure I don’t want to know. What I do know is he has completed our little family.”
Alaina Redenbo: “I adopted Mia this year. She’s probably about 12 and has the start of kidney disease. She was hanging with a feral cat colony. She gives the best hugs ever and purrs constantly.”
Renita Lee: “My first senior was little “T,” a 15-year-old, six pound purebred miniature Maltese. He was surrendered by a backyard breeder when he became of no use to them anymore. He was malnourished, had rotten and missing teeth and was in the early stages of testicular cancer. I didn’t think he would live a week. He was able to get back to a healthy weight and learn to just be a happy lap dog. After a year and a half, the cancer had finally weakened him to the point we had to let him go.”
Teresa Lamb-Ramirez: “I inherited my grandmother’s dog, Baby, when my grandmother had to move into a home and my grandpa had passed away. She was 9 when I found her for my grandma and at least 14 when I got her. She is a Lhasa Apso-Shitzu mix. She is now about 18 and you wouldn’t know it. I had taken care of her so much while my grandparents were failing that my grandpa used to tease me that she thought I was her mommy and looked for me when I was gone. So naturally I couldn’t let her go home with anyone else. I also inherited my dad’s dog, Jackie, who is now 14, so she was about 11 when my dad passed. She is a short-legged Jack Russell. My son stayed with my dad for a little while to help him and when my dad passed. I wasn’t going to take Jackie in, but my son said she had lost so much already. My stepmother went into a home, my dad moved, my stepmom passed away and two months later my dad passed. This all happened in about two months so I’m sure it was traumatizing. So, Jackie came to live with us.”
