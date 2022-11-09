Online danger image
The Idaho Department of Finance (IDOF) is warning consumers to be on the lookout for romance scams in light of an increased number of reported complaints to various government agencies across North America.

In 2021 alone consumers reported losing a staggering $547 million to romance scams according to 2022 data from the Federal Trade Commission. The department recently received one such complaint from an Idaho consumer who suffered a substantial financial loss after falling prey to a catfishing scam – a form of a romance scam wherein the perpetrator creates a fictitious online profile to establish a relationship with a victim.

