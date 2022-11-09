The Idaho Department of Finance (IDOF) is warning consumers to be on the lookout for romance scams in light of an increased number of reported complaints to various government agencies across North America.
In 2021 alone consumers reported losing a staggering $547 million to romance scams according to 2022 data from the Federal Trade Commission. The department recently received one such complaint from an Idaho consumer who suffered a substantial financial loss after falling prey to a catfishing scam – a form of a romance scam wherein the perpetrator creates a fictitious online profile to establish a relationship with a victim.
Perpetrators of romance scams set online traps and use technology and social media platforms to target potential victims, according to IDOF. The online trap is often a fake user profile created by a scammer after researching their target’s interests, relationships, and established contacts, to appear credible and trustworthy. Once a relationship begins, it may grow increasingly serious and even progress over a long period of time before red flags appear.
Perpetrators may ask the victim to set up a business name and bank account leading the unwitting victim to commit money laundering by facilitating an avenue for the fraudster to obtain the proceeds of their scams. According to IDOF, scammers are increasingly posing as potential romantic partners to lure people into fraudulent investment schemes often directing the victim to invest or trade in cryptocurrency, a digital form of currency that can be very difficult to trace and recover. Other forms of payment that are virtually impossible to recover may include electronic payments, wire transfers, and prepaid gift cards.
How to protect yourself against romance scams:
• Don’t trust, verify! Do online searches to get a better idea of who the person you are dealing with is and what they do.
• Do not send money to anyone you have not met in person and be cautious about sharing personal or financial information.
• Beware if the individual quickly asks you to leave a dating service or social media site to chat directly.
• Be careful what you post and make public online. Scammers can use details shared on social media and dating sites to better understand and target you.
