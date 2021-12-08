GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville American Legion Post 37 will be offering “Cookies, Cocoa and Photos with Santa,” Saturday, Dec. 11, with photos by Catrina Rioux. This is set for the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cookies and cocoa provided with gifts for the kids. Donations welcome. Music, caroling and the fiddlers will be part of the day’s events.

