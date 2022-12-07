GRANGEVILLE — The community is invited to Cookies and Cocoa with Santa this Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center in Grangeville. Toy donations for local kids will be accepted during this time, as well. Toys can be dropped off at the center now through the event.
This event is sponsored by American Legion Post 37 and will include carolers and Idaho Old-Time Fiddlers music, gifts for the kids and hot cocoa and cookies. In addition, photos with Santa Claus of the Camas Prairie by photographer Catrina Rioux will be available for purchase.
