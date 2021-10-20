GRANGEVILLE — “We prayerfully sought the right direction, and feel God led us to this,” said Grangeville Church of the Nazarene (GCOTN) Pastor Ben Boeckel on Monday, Oct. 11.
The occasion was the groundbreaking at 515 W. N. 2nd Street, next to the church, for the Cornerstone Christian Learning Center school building. The school currently takes place in the basement of the GCOTN basement.
The GCOTN congregation recently voted in favor of starting the building process.
“We thank the community, the city, parents, students and church members for all their support,” said Cornerstone volunteer principal and building project manager Pete DeSantis.
School children and several staff, church members and volunteers were on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony, shoveling gravel/dirt to signify the beginning of the construction project.
Cornerstone began in 2015 with eight children in preschool and now has 44 students from 32 families in preschool through grade six. The new 5,760-square-foot building will include three classrooms and a multipurpose room, and allow for 100 students in preschool through eighth grade.
For questions about the project or enrollment, call 208-451-5892.
