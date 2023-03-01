GRANGEVILLE — Cornerstone Christian Learning Center has registration packets available for the 2023-24 school year for preschool through eighth grade. Pick up forms at the school building, call 208-983-0029 or 208-451-5892, or email cclcadmin@grangevillenazarene.org.

