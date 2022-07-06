GRANGEVILLE — After officially breaking ground in April of this year, Cornerstone Christian Learning Center now has a building in place and plans to open for the 2022-23 school year.
“God has been faithful,” said volunteer school administrator and building project coordinator Pete DeSantis.
Cornerstone began in 2015 with eight children in preschool and now has 44 students from 32 families in preschool through grade six. The new 5,760-square-foot building will include three classrooms and a multipurpose room, and allow for 100 students in preschool through eighth grade.
The new building, on the lot of the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene at 515 W. N. 2nd Street, includes a variety of classrooms, a chapel/multipurpose/recreation area, boys’ and girls’ restrooms, a small kitchen area, a library/computer lab, storage area and office space with staff restrooms. The basement of the church, where the school has been operating through the 2021-22 school year, will still house preschool and kindergarten students, while first through eighth-graders will be in the new building.
“But everyone will have a chance to be in the new building when we meet together and do certain activities,” DeSantis smiled. “That’s important.”
DeSantis thanked the church congregation for their donations of time, volunteer work, and, especially, their prayerful support,” he said.
He also gave special thanks to contractor Jerry Schwartz Construction, Mike Hauger, Williams Plumbing, Early Bird Supply, City Electric, Alliance Heating, Fire Protection Specialists, Wayne Harris Concrete, Holcomb Crane, Idaho Forest Group and the many other individuals, businesses and organizations who have been instrumental in helping the building go up thus far.
Cornerstone offers a Bible-based curriculum and currently has open membership in nearly every class. In addition, some positions also need to be filled such as preschool teacher and teachers’ aides. For questions about the project, employment or enrollment, call 208-983-0029 or 208-451-5892. The school will be operating on a five-day week, starting after Labor Day and finishing its calendar year prior to Memorial Day. After-school childcare is also available onsite.
“I also invite anyone interested to stop by if we’re here and ask questions and have a look around,” DeSantis said, adding a community open house would be planned for August or September.
