GRANGEVILLE — Cornerstone Christian Learning Center, 515 W.N. 2nd Street (Grangeville Church of the Nazaren) will hold its Veterans Day program Thursday, Nov. 9, at 1130 a.m. Students will be outside in the school parking lot, allowing for people to park and listen from their cars.

