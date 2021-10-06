GRANGEVILLE — “I never win anything!” Wayne Cornett of Grangeville said in disbelief.

Cornett was notified by Syringa Foundation Director Kristi Soltman Brooks on Friday, Oct. 1, that he won the foundation raffle of a 2021 Polaris Trail RZR Premium. Cornett had his name on two of the $100 tickets.

“Not bad for $200,” he smiled, shaking his head. Cornett’s winning ticket was number 111.

The fund-raiser sold 442 tickets and earned about $28,500 for the foundation. Brooks said that money will go directly to the hospital for an ADA-accessible room remodel.

“I want to thank the hospital board and staff for all their work on this fund-raiser, as well as the community for purchasing tickets,” Brooks said. “We could not have done it without you.”

Grangeville Police Department Officer Ryan Brown drew the tickets from a container held by Jennifer James, front desk reception and registration. James’ department sold the most tickets for the raffle.

“Well, it’s exciting — I’ve always wanted one,” smiled Cornett.

