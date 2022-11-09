KOOSKIA — A cornhole tournament fundraiser is set for Wednesday, Nov. 16, starting at 5 p.m. at the Clearwater Valley High School gym. This is organized by the CVHS School Based Enterprise Class, taught by Vinnie Martinez, to raise funds for the senior class. Cost is $10 per player, and there will be a singles and doubles bracket. Anyone from high school and above can play; this includes people who have graduated. Audience admission is 6 and younger, free; students, $5; adults, $7.
For information, email ketolaj24@sd244.org and martinezv@sd244.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.