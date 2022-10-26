KOOSKIA — A cornhole tournament fundraiser is set for Wednesday, Nov. 16, starting at 5 p.m. at the Clearwater Valley High School gym. This is organized by the CVHS School Based Enterprise Class, taught by Vinnie Martinez, to raise funds for the senior class. Cost is $10 per player, and there will be a singles and doubles bracket. Anyone from high school and above can play; this includes people who have graduated. Audience admission is 6 and younger free, students $5, and adults $7.

For information, email ketolaj24@sd244.org and martinezv@sd244.org.

