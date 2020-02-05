COTTONWOOD -- The groundhog saw his shadow in our area so there will be six more weeks of winter. The roads were very icy a few times this last week. It makes you remember how to drive defensively.
Last week was Spirit Week at St. John Bosco Academy. The students had a great time dressing up different each day. Thursday was a talent show for all the grades. There were lots of very good acts, like dice or card tricks, hula hoop dance, singing accompanied by the keyboard and blowing huge bubbles. One class made up a school song to the tune of The Brady Bunch, only they changed it to The Bosco Bunch. The principal, Mr. Jim Hickel, played a drum solo and surprised everyone. Good job to everyone who performed.
Save the date! Holy Cross Dinner at Holy Cross Hall will be Feb. 9. Heath and Tara Klapprich are chairing the dinner again this year.
The Greencreek Altar Society will be having its annual yard sale at the Greencreek Hall on March 14. If you have donations you would like to drop off or have picked up, contact Kelly Stubbers at 208-507-1348. Donations will also be accepted at the Greencreek Hall on March 12 and 13. Come on down to the big city of Greencreek and do some shopping.
