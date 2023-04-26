COTTONWOOD — Summerfest is coming, but not in July.
Those representing Summerfest expressed to the Cottonwood City Council at its April 10 meeting they would like it to be held in September at the city park. Mayor Keith Holcomb said the grass would not be ready and didn’t think it was a good idea to have people trampling the ground if the grass is trying to grow. Council member Linda Nida suggested raising enough money to install sod.
The ladies representing Summerfest said they will have to return to the next council meeting with an update as they didn’t realize the park would not be ready.
In reports, Nida reported the old playground equipment has been removed from the city park. Council member Kristine Holthaus reported the crack seal and slurry seal at the airport will get started at the end of April pending bad weather.
Council member Debbie O’Neil reported the city pumped 1,871,800 gallons of water in March and sold 1,501,810 for a loss of nearly 15%. Some of that loss is due to a leak found near Fred’s Body Shop. The city crew is in the process of replacing some fire hydrants. Also, they are looking at painting one of the water towers that still has the original paint on the outside and is showing some rust. However, painting the inside is a much larger job and the well will have to be drained.
In correspondence, Holcomb read a letter from Kristin Frish, a longtime resident of Cottonwood. Frish has concerns about the city’s water supply, listing St. John Bosco, the proposed splash pad at the city park and the new concrete plant going in across Lewiston Street from Seubert Excavators.
Police Chief Terry Cochran reported it was a busy month. There was an incident that involved Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) and Cochran said “we have a great working relationship with ICSO and want to keep it that way”. Also, they have purchased a replacement vehicle for Officer Rambo.
Nida received several bids for the Cottonwood Fire Station heating system and the council approved Rocky Mountain HVAC’s bid. The current heating system is old, parts are unavailable, and with only one unit running it’s running all the time. The new system will be propane and cost the city just more than $7,000.
The council approved an alcohol beverage license transfer from Cottonwood Foods to Cloninger’s, Inc., which now owns Cottonwood Foods.
The council tabled the pasture lease action item. The lease ends in June this year and the current renter has the first option to renew. There was mention of the current renter not keeping up with maintenance of the pasture and fencing.
The council heard from Roger Trombetta regarding his property at 1401 King Street. City attorney Joe Wright requested a record of survey from Trombetta. Trombetta said “the survey was just done on Thursday and the report is not ready”.
Trombetta plans to return at the next regularly scheduled city council meeting on May 8 at 7 p.m.
