Cottonwood City Council April 2023 meeting photo

(L-R) Councilors Kristine Holtaus and Linda Nida, and Mayor Keith Holcomb at the April 10 council meeting.

 Free Press / Martee Burke

COTTONWOOD — Summerfest is coming, but not in July.

Those representing Summerfest expressed to the Cottonwood City Council at its April 10 meeting they would like it to be held in September at the city park. Mayor Keith Holcomb said the grass would not be ready and didn’t think it was a good idea to have people trampling the ground if the grass is trying to grow. Council member Linda Nida suggested raising enough money to install sod.

